Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Covetrus by 804.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covetrus by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.