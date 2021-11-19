Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 883 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

