Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.