Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEGD opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

