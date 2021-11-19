Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SJW Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

