Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($18.24)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

