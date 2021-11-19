Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
