Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,103 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of CorVel worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

