Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

