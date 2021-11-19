Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.