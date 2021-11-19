Credit Suisse AG Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 221.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

