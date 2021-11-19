Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,761 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WOR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

