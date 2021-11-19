Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

