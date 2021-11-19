Credit Suisse Group Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $78.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of TSN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

