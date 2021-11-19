Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 787 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.59 ($10.30).

EZJ opened at GBX 540.96 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 662.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,522.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 6.81 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

