Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock valued at $134,172,421 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.