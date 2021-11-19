Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.36. 644,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 240,609 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

