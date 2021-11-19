Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.