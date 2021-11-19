Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

