Critical Contrast: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and Its Rivals

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 72 518 757 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.18%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -125.69 Byrna Technologies Competitors $673.99 million $20.56 million 5.91

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -466.57% -3.66% -5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

