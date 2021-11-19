Critical Survey: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soliton and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Intersect ENT has a consensus target price of $27.96, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Volatility & Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -20.70 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.26 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.11

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersect ENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -75.25% -67.86% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

Summary

Soliton beats Intersect ENT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

