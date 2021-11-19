CSFB Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.18.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$55.63 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

