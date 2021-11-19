CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

