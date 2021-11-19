CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Raised to C$18.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRRF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.