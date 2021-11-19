CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.67. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

