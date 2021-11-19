CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.36 ($74.54) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($85.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.77.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

