Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

