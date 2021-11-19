Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,637 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 996,959 shares of company stock worth $69,839,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

