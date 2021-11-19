Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

