Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.