Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,869 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Gray Television by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

