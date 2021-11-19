Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $808,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $223,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.37 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

