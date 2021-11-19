CUE Protocol (CUE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $384.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $17.29 or 0.00029771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $131,683.52 and $384.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

