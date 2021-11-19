Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.98 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

