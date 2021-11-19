Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $73.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the highest is $73.92 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $322.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.26 million to $325.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.45 million, with estimates ranging from $339.89 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

CULP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 32.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

