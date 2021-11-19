Curtiss-Wright Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of CW traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.08. 213,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

