CVA Family Office LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

