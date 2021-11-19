CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lowered by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

