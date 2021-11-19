Cypress Capital Group Acquires 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla stock opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $909.36 and a 200-day moving average of $746.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $487.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.