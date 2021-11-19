Cypress Capital Group Makes New $810,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $257.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

