Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

