Cypress Capital Group Sells 322 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

