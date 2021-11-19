Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Mills by 31.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after purchasing an additional 245,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

