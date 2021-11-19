CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $90.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.