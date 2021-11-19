CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.09.

CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

