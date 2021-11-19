CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $90.50 at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $90.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.09.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

