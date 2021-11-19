Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.66). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

