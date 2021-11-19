DA Davidson Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.70.

CARG stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $46,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

