Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $230.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $199.69 and last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 27568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock valued at $466,890,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 97.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

