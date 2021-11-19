Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.35.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $190.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,361.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

