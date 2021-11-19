David M. Wehner Sells 8,176 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

