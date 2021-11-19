DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Truist cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

